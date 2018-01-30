Merkel Loses Control: Germans Start Large Protests Against Migrants & Open Borders

Two large protests against migration have woken up the Germans: On 20 January, at least 2,500 participants were protesting in Cottbus and last Sunday, on 28 January, there was another big protest in Kandel.

The protests started in Cottbus after Syrians attacked several Germans within a matter of days. For example a German man and a German boy were attacked with knives by Syrians. After other incidents, tensions in the town became so high that it stopped the acceptance of new refugees.

But also in Kandel people have had enough of migrant violence. In December, a 15-year-old German girl, called Mia, was brutally murdered by an Afghan refugee in a drug store. Mia was well-liked, she helped organise the local carnival every year.

