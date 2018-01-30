Merkel Loses Control: Germans Start Large Protests Against Migrants & Open Borders

Image Credits: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Two large protests against migration have woken up the Germans: On 20 January, at least 2,500 participants were protesting in Cottbus and last Sunday, on 28 January, there was another big protest in Kandel.

The protests started in Cottbus after Syrians attacked several Germans within a matter of days. For example a German man and a German boy were attacked with knives by Syrians. After other incidents, tensions in the town became so high that it stopped the acceptance of new refugees.

But also in Kandel people have had enough of migrant violence. In December, a 15-year-old German girl, called Mia, was brutally murdered by an Afghan refugee in a drug store. Mia was well-liked, she helped organise the local carnival every year.

Read more


Related Articles

Prof. Jordan Peterson Slams UK Media Over Interview With Feminist Anchor

Prof. Jordan Peterson Slams UK Media Over Interview With Feminist Anchor

World News
Comments
German police detain three in raids on human trafficking ring

German police detain three in raids on human trafficking ring

World News
Comments

Oxford Islamic academic in custody in France on rape accusations

World News
Comments

Trump Supporting Italian Populist Leader: Islam Endangers Italy, Vows to Fortify Borders

World News
Comments

German Carmakers’ Human Tests Cause Outrage, EPA Got Away With It

World News
Comments

Comments