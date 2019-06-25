Merkel, Macron at Center of Budding EU Power Struggle

Image Credits: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images.

The European Union’s center-right alliance is determined to defy French President Emmanuel Macron in the race to nominate the next EU Commission chief, according to senior party officials.

European conservatives were enraged that Macron blocked their candidate for commission president, Manfred Weber, at last week’s summit in Brussels, and suspect he is seeking to undermine their role, even though they won the most seats in the next EU Parliament, the officials said.

The EU’s 28 national leaders are responsible for nominating the next head of the EU executive but need to find a candidate who can win the backing of the parliament in order to take office.

