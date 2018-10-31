Merkel Now Useless in German Politics

Hungarian experts reacted to Angela Merkel’s resignation from the CDU’s leadership.

Angela Merkel’s decision to give up her party’s presidency leaves room for the establishment of a parallel political field of force and this makes her weightless in German politics, according to Istvan Pocza, senior research fellow at the Szazadveg Foundation. He told Kossuth Radio that Merkel’s announcement was almost unparalleled in the history of German politics. Pocza added that Merkel’s resignation can weaken the traditional German-French axis in the European Parliament too.

Merkel wants to make the transition period related to her succession structured, organized and controllable, hence the timing of the resignation, says Laszlo Kiss J., teacher of the Corvinus University. He added that it’s hard to predict how unforeseen circumstances – like early elections – can change Merkel’s plans.

According to the Political Capital think tank, the Hesse elections were about Berlin and the regional CDU-Greens government has been successful. They predict that these elections will have serious consequences for German politics and symbolical politics can replace Merkel’s pragmatism. The SPD has reached its worst-ever result, which causes even more tension in the grand coalition. The biggest winners of the elections are the Greens and the AfD’s result is also significant, even though their aim was to reach 15 percent. Political Capital adds that the key to AfD’s success is their ability to “profit” from the migration crisis and the dissatisfaction towards the big parties.