Merkel Offering to Pay One-Year’s Living Expenses if Migrants Leave Europe

The latest game in Germany is now Merkel, who offered cash to refugees to return last November, has stepped up her game and offered to pay their living expenses for one year if they return home.



Western culture has been under attack on multiple fronts and now is in crisis after years of demoralization. Raheem Kassam joins Alex to discuss if it’s even possible at this point for the west to be saved.

Billboards are appearing all over Germany making this latest offer. Believe it or not, more than 20,000 refugees vanish when they were going to be deported.

This illustrates that politicians should simply NOT be allowed to make unilateral decisions. In this case, Merkel’s decision has impacted ALL of Europe when the rest of Europe had NO opportunity to agree or vote on the issue.

Read more



Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones via Skype to give a small taste of the massive, Islamic invasion happening across Europe, along with undocumented migrant masses.