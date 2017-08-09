Merkel Orders Trump 'Calm Down' as North Korea Crisis Peaks Over Guam Threat

North Korea and the United States must be stopped from their war of words before the situation escalates to war – Germany has demanded.

The European nation has ordered Donald Trump to back down from the furious rhetoric being aimed at North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The Hermit state increased tensions overnight by threatening a ballistic missile attack on the US territory of Guam.

It came as a report said a nuclear warhead from North Korea could smash into Chicago.

The President has responded by saying the hermit state would be met with “fire and fury”.

He deployed two US B-1B bombers from Guam amid the latest threat’s from isolated dictator Kim.

But a German government spokesman demanded moderation.

Read more