Merkel Seen Visibly Shaking on Camera For a Third Time

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen visibly shaking on camera for a third time but denied any health problems, telling reporters she was “feeling good”.

The latest incident happened as she welcomed Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne.

However, Merkel brushed off concerns about her health, telling the media, “I am feeling very good, and there is no reason for concern.”

This is now the third time in less than a month that Merkel has been seen visibly trembling on camera.

The first incident occurred in mid-June during her visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After having blamed dehydration on that occasion, the German leader was then filmed shaking again during an indoor event in late June.

Angela Merkel hat im Schloss Bellevue erneut einen Zitteranfall erlitten. Regierungssprecher Seibert sagte, der Bundeskanzlerin gehe es gut. pic.twitter.com/dy8haFPpm4 — Berlin direkt (@berlindirekt) June 27, 2019

Following the second incident, German officials claimed Merkel’s trembling was “psychologically driven”.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————