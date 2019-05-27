Merkel's Coalition in Crisis After EU Vote Debacle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s embattled coalition will hold crisis talks Monday after a thumping at European polls that has reignited questions over its survival.

Voters handed her CDU party and its centre-left coalition partner SPD their worst score in European election history, while doubling support for the Greens amid rising fears over global warming.

The Greens also snatched second spot from the Social Democratic Party, coming in just behind Merkel’s centre-right alliance.

The influence of Brexit is showing as populist candidates gain power across the EU.