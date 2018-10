German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative CSU allies suffered historic losses in Bavaria state elections Sunday, dealing a blow to her fragile three-party coalition government.

The Christian Social Union (CSU) scored 37 percent, a steep 10-point drop from four years ago in the wealthy Alpine state it has ruled almost single-handedly since the 1960s.

As a result, it loses its absolute majority and must scramble for coalition allies — likely the conservative Free Voters, who won 11 percent.

