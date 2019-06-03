Merkel's Future in Doubt as Coalition on Verge of Collapse

A deepening leadership crisis in Germany could soon bring about the premature end of Angela Merkel’s reign as chancellor, analysts told CNBC on Monday.

Andrea Nahles, the leader of Germany’s junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), announced her resignation on Sunday. The surprise move has sparked concerns that Merkel’s government might collapse over the coming months.

Nahles has faced criticism from some lawmakers within her center-left party, after finishing third behind Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Greens, in European elections last month.

