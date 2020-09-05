Merriam-Webster Dictionary Adds to Definition of Female: ‘Having a Gender Identity That Is the Opposite of Male’

The Merriam-Webster dictionary appeared to update its definition of “female” to include “having a gender identity that is opposite of male,” effectively erasing the concept of biological sex.

The dictionary appeared to add to its primary definition of female, which is defined as, “of, relating to, or being the sex that typically has the capacity to bear young or produce eggs.”

However, while the primary definition overtly acknowledges the biological reality of the female sex, which makes it distinct from the male sex, the U.S. dictionary effectively negated its own definition by adding additional explanations to seemingly submit to the radical transgender movement.



Merriam-Webster’s sub-definitions, which seemingly erase the reality of biological sex, include:

having a gender identity that is the opposite of male

made up of usually adult members of the female sex

designed for or typically used by girls or women

having a quality (such as small size or delicacy of sound) sometimes associated with the female sex

This would not be the first time Merriam-Webster has moved to satisfy the mounting demands of transgender activists. As Breitbart News reported in July, Merriam-Webster updated its definition of “trans woman” to “woman who was identified as male at birth,” once again taking another step in erasing the biological reality of women.

