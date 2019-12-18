Just days before Christmas, the House Democrats rush their articles of impeachment to the floor for a vote. Will this made-for-TV political drama holiday special ruin the Christmas spirit or will it blow-up in the Democrat Party’s face as the New Year kicks of the 2020 election campaign saga?

You can also watch at Banned.video:



Alex Jones breaks down the massive failure the partisan based impeachment scam has become.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!