Meryl Streep is such a powerful feminist. Such a champion of women’s rights!

Unless you’re one of the women who was raped by her friend Roman Polanski.

Then she’ll ignore you & defend him to the hilt.

Please share this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JO88pWIkuuM

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.