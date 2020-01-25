Met Police to start using facial recognition cameras despite privacy fears

Scotland Yard will deploy facial recognition cameras for the first time despite fears over the use of the technology.

The Metropolitan Police said the technology will be used in the fight against serious and violent crime, and also to help find missing children and vulnerable people.

But campaigners say the technology could prove unreliable and poses a threat to people’s privacy.

Suspects wanted by police or the courts will be on “watchlists”, and if they are spotted by the cameras they will be approached by officers.



Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said the technology will be deployed for the first time “within a month”.

Trials of the cameras saw them used in locations including the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford and London’s West End.

