Metal Heads Desecrate Globalist Safe Space With Cries of Freedom
An avalanche of entires are still pouring in for Infowars’ $20K Folk Song Cover Contest.

Watch the latest entires and enter for your chance to win!

Justice Mulisha

Hidden Meanings Metal

The Critical Independent

MusicPhilsgood

TheAlternative6

Cutdagrid

Southernflylords

DYNAMIC DUO

Stephen Carr

Tyler Young

K WAR

Wise Guys

Entries will now be accepted through August 11 at 4pm Central time.

The winner will be announced Aug 25th during the Alex Jones Show broadcast.

Three separate rewards totaling $20,000 will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000
(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000
(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:

– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope
– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video
– Participants must sing the entire song as written
– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also have contact information including name and email or phone number. All winners will be payed via PayPal.

Watch previous entries in the links below and good luck!

• WATCH: Artists Revolt Against The System
• Enemies of America Destroyed by Group of Talented Artists
Musicians Unite Against Globalist World Poverty Plan
New Lord of The Rings Film Shows Horrors of The Migrant Invasion
Entries are Pouring in for Infowars’ $20K Contest Exposing the Globalists
Artists Unite to Battle Globalism: Infowars $20K Folk Song Contest
Video: Freedom Fighters Expose Illegal Migrant Invasion Run By Pedophile Globalists
Infowars Folk Song Cover Contest Is Blowing Up The Internet
Infowars Announces $20K in Prizes for Best Cover Song Exposing Hillary, UN Plan to Implode Borders

Comments