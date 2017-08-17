Metalheads Thrash Globalists In Latest Viral Video

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The Infowars Cover Song Contest winner will be announced Aug 25th on the Alex Jones Show.

In the meantime watch the latest entries below!

InfektOfficial



Sirius Sun



Based Pitmen

METAL JONES AND THE RED PILLS SIDE PROJECT: METAL JONES & THE RED PILLSGOTTA CHECK THIS OUT AND SHAREput a little something together for the alex jones contest Alex Jones InfoWars Logan Kent Liberty Liv Carl Murdoch#basedpitmen #forliberty #infowars #alexjones #alexjonesfolksongcontest #defynwo Posted by Based Pitmen on Friday, August 11, 2017

Bernie Godhead



Eepsta Jah



R Sean



The Electric Trunk



Punkservative Sam



The winner will be announced Aug 25th during the Alex Jones Show broadcast. Infowars is no longer accepting submissions past August 11th.

Three separate rewards totaling $20,000 will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000

(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000

(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

