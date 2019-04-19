Meteor of Interstellar Origin May Have Slammed into Earth in 2014

A meteor seen over the South Pacific, off the northern coast of Papua New Guinea, in 2014 likely came from interstellar space, according to new research from Harvard University.

If confirmed, the object will be only the second known visitor from beyond the Solar System; the other is ‘Oumuamua, a fast moving comet of extrasolar origin discovered in October 2017.

“‘Oumuamua was the first interstellar object detected in the Solar System by Pan-STAARS,” said Harvard University astronomers Amir Siraj and Abraham Loeb.

“Several follow-up studies of ‘Oumuamua were conducted to better understand its origin and composition. Its size was estimated to be up to 656 feet (200 m), based on NASA Spitzer Space Telescope constraints on its infrared emission given its temperature.”

