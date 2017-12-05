MeToo: Female Singer Accused Of Rape By Former Colleague

Singer Melanie Martinez has been accused of rape by a former colleague, suggesting that the #MeToo reckoning is also coming for female predators in the entertainment industry.
Musician Timothy Heller accused Martinez of rape in a tweet on Tuesday morning, which included a detailed story about how the abuse began at an unspecified date.
“When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser,” tweeted Heller. “But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez.”
When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9
— Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017
Heller explains that Martinez had asked her about her sexual orientation during a sleepover, then pressured her into having sex, which Heller says she refused.
“She began asking me while in bed if I would have sex with her,” said Heller. “It went on for hours. Asking me WHY I didn’t want to, that it would be fun. I repeatedly said no.”
Heller says this continued the following night and moved from requests for sex to unwanted touching to rape.
“Just so there is no confusion, I was molested by my best friend.”
Heller says the friendship later ended because Martinez “didn’t have time for me anymore,” and decided to share her story because of the #MeToo movement sweeping the entertainment industry and Washington DC.
Martinez, who rose to prominence after competing on ‘The Voice’ TV show, responded to the allegations on Twitter Tuesday evening.
— CRYBABY (@MelanieLBBH) December 5, 2017
Feminists and cultural Marxists have used the empowering #MeToo movement to paint all men as sexual predators to resurrect their dying ideology, but as this story highlights, predators come in many forms.
Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury