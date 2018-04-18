MeToo Movement Founder Disparages Female Asking About Bill Clinton Rape

During a #MeToo speaking event held at Akron University in Ohio, Infowars reporter Millie Weaver asked the movement’s founder Tarana Burke why the women who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Bill Clinton were excluded from the movement.

Millie further asked, “Are you worried at all that the #MeToo movement may become too partisan and be used as a political weapon?”

I was berated & assaulted at a #MeToo event by women who supposedly are against sexual "assault". My crime..I'm a conservative woman & I asked a question their leader didn't like. Hey Tarana Burke, was I "asking for it"? — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) April 18, 2018

Weaver was told to “shut up,” forcibly removed from the public event, and later physically assaulted three times for questioning Burke.

After being escorted out of the event, Weaver was harassed and assaulted by attendees.