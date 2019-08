Mexico registered zero economic growth in the second quarter, according to revised data released Friday, meaning that Latin America’s second-biggest economy dodged a recession even more narrowly than previously thought.

“Gross domestic product (GDP)… registered no change in real terms in the second quarter of 2019,” Mexico’s official statistics institute, INEGI, said in a statement.

INEGI had initially said in July that GDP expanded by 0.1 percent in the period from April to June.

