Mexican Government on Damage Control After Cartel Reveals Armored Paramilitary Unit

Mexico’s top security official is trying to downplay a cartel-produced video purportedly showing an armored paramilitary unit.

The unit includes a large contingent of cartel gunmen wearing high-end tactical gear and posing by what appears to be dozens of factory-made armored trucks and SUVs.

The release of the video comes just one day after Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited the region.

The incident took place Friday afternoon as suspected members of Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion leaked a two-minute-long video.

The video shows what appears to be hundreds of gunmen in military-style uniforms next to a long line of armored SUVs.

The video also reveals a large contingent of gunmen who are perhaps better armed and equipped than Mexico’s own security forces.

In the video, the men shout their allegiance to CJNG, praise their leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, and claim to be part of a special forces unit from the cartel.

