Mexican Man Convicted of Raping a Disabled Woman Attacks Her Again in Seattle

A Mexican man who was found guilty of raping a wheelchair-bound Seattle woman last year, attacked his victim again on June 16 just a few days after being released.

King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has issued an arrest warrant for Francisco Carranza-Ramirez, 35, after he allegedly strangled and beat a 32-year-old disabled woman outside her apartment in White Center, 8 miles south of downtown Seattle.

Authorities claim the suspect, who has already been convicted of raping the same woman before, tracked down and attacked her in front of her toddler just three days after being released from jail.

