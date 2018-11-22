Mexican Officials Kick Off Job Fair In Tijuana For Caravan Migrants

The migrants from Central America who are now waiting in the Mexico border city of Tijuana waiting to learn the next steps to reach the U.S. are being given options to possibly stay in the country.

On Monday, the Baja California state government launched a month-long job fair that looks to fill positions mostly in manufacturing industries along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Francisco Iribe Paniagua, the state’s labor secretary told the Arizona Republic the idea for the job fair came after Haitian migrants swarmed the Tijuana two years ago. When officials tried out a job fair program, many ended up staying in the city.

