Mexican Officials to Meet Pence in Last-Ditch Talks to Avert Tariffs

Mexican officials will seek to persuade the White House in talks hosted by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday that their government has done enough to stem immigration and avoid looming tariffs.

U.S. authorities at the southern border with Mexico have become overwhelmed in recent years by an increase in mostly Central American families and unaccompanied minors seeking asylum to escape violence back home.

Frustrated by the lack of progress on a signature issue from his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump unexpectedly announced last week that he would impose 5% tariffs on all imports from Mexico, rising to as much as 25% later in the year, unless Mexico took a harder line.

Read more



Gerald Celente, American trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal, reveals new trends for 2019, such as a revival of nationalism, anti-war movements, and anti-mass migration.