A private school and a popular sports club in Monterrey, Mexico, are shutting down routine operations indefinitely after authorities confirmed the city’s first coronavirus case.

Both establishments are enacting measures to minimize large gatherings of people indoors.

“The American School of Monterrey [has canceled] face-to-face classes as of tomorrow and they will begin to have distance classes starting next week,” said a local Thursday. “Excellent prevention measure before the arrival of the coronavirus.”

Similarly, the sports club “Club Campestre de Monterrey” is closing its gym until further notice, according to local news.

“The gym is closed, but the club is open,” said a club member. “They don’t want people to accumulate indoors, I think they are right. “Hopefully, it will continue better and that the virus will not spread.”

“It is time to be cautious.”

These “social-distancing” methods designed to thwart the spread of coronavirus are becoming more popular across the world.

Stateside, New Jersey is restricting the sales of liquor in nightclubs after 10 pm to “limit uncontrolled large gatherings.”

“We had an update for press on JC Public Schools, we set a nightclub/liquor license curfew for 10pm to better limit uncontrolled large gatherings, we are going to appointment only for city services to practice ourself what we ask others to do,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. “We are doing outreach to banquet halls and places of worship to educate them on what types of info is needed, we are canceling many city events, the JC medical center is prepared for any situation.”



