Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

Image Credits: Jonathan McIntosh / Flickr.

A 22-year-old Mexican woman plunged off a 20-foot cliff while trying to cross the border into the U.S. illegally, landing her in the hospital with a fractured spine, investigators said last week.

U.S. Border Patrol agents around 9 p.m. on Thursday spotted a man on surveillance footage walking near Highway 98 near Ocotillo in California and quickly made contact with him, according to a Customs and Border Protection news release.

The man, a 44-year-old Mexican national who was “waving his hands” to grab the attention of anyone passing by, told agents that his girlfriend had dropped off the cliff trying to cross the border illegally into the U.S.

