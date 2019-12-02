Mexico Arrests Three Suspects In Mormon Family Massacre

Mexican authorities have reportedly apprehended three suspects connected to the shocking massacre of nine members the LeBaron family in November.

“Various individuals believed to be involved” in the killings were arrested in a joint operation that included the Mexican Army, Navy, Federal Ministerial Police, and National Intelligence Center, the federal attorney’s office announced.

CBS News reports Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s has confirmed three suspects were captured on Sunday.

President Trump recently announced that he plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, which could change U.S. strategy on battling the violent crime syndicates.


