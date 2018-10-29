Mexico Blamed For Migrant's Death at Border Bridge

A 26-year-old Honduran died Sunday after he was struck in the head with a rubber bullet as the second group of migrants formed near an international bridge that connects Guatemala and Mexico, a report said.

The death was reported by Guatemalan firefighters and was believed to have occurred during a violent clash after migrants had reportedly broken through a gate on the Mexican side of the border. Mexico denied any responsibility in the death, and said its own immigration agents and police had been pelted with rocks and glass bottles.

Alfonso Navarrete Prida, the Mexican interior secretary, said some of the attackers carried guns and firebombs.

