Mexico Cancels Sugar Export Permits to U.S. in Trade Dispute

Image Credits: Gunilla G/Flickr.

Mexico has canceled existing sugar export permits to the United States in a dispute over the pace of shipments, according to a letter seen by Reuters, in a flare-up industry sources said could temporarily disrupt supplies.

The letter sent by Mexico’s sugar chamber to mills on Monday partly blamed the situation on unfilled positions at the U.S. Department of Commerce, which it said has led to a “legalistic” interpretation of rules with no U.S. counterparts in place in Washington for Mexican officials to negotiate with.

The cancellations are the latest dispute of a years-long trade row between Mexico – the United States’ top foreign supplier of sugar – and its neighbor at a time when cane refiners are struggling with prices and tight supplies, U.S. industry sources said.

The development also comes as ties between the United States and Mexico have frayed under U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office in January and wants to recast the North American Free Trade agreement as he sees the trade deal skewed to favor Mexico.

Read more


Related Articles

The Latest From "Culturally Enriched" Sweden

The Latest From “Culturally Enriched” Sweden

World News
Comments
Young Voters Fueling European Populism Led by Le Pen, Wilders

Young Voters Fueling European Populism Led by Le Pen, Wilders

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Nationalism Vs. Globalism & Trump Vs. The NWO

World News
Comments

Podesta Didn’t Register As A ‘Foreign Agent’ When He Represented A Bank With Ties To Russian Spy Agencies

World News
Comments

Germany: Refugees Riot Over ‘Lack of Phone Signal’

World News
Comments

Comments