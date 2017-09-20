Mexico Earthquake Claims at Least 248 Lives, Many Still Missing

Image Credits: Screenshot.

At least 248 people are dead after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico on Tuesday causing widespread devastation across Mexico City where a school has collapsed.

Twenty children and two adults were confirmed dead after being found in the debris of the Enrique Rebsamen school, with a further 30 children and eight adults still missing as of 2am Wednesday.

The tremor struck near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 75 miles southeast of Mexico City, and came on the anniversary of another devastating earthquake in 1985.

Read more


Related Articles

Hurricane Maria Unleashes Devastating Cat 4 Power On Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Hurricane Maria Unleashes Devastating Cat 4 Power On Puerto Rico, Caribbean

World News
Comments
Roger Stone Says Russia Related Legal Fees Will Cost At Least $500K

Roger Stone Says Russia Related Legal Fees Will Cost At Least $500K

World News
Comments

Maria ‘potentially most catastrophic hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in a century’: Governor

World News
Comments

Finnish Politician Tells Women ‘Be Patriotic, Have More Babies’ As Birth Rates Crashes To 150 Year Lows

World News
Comments

Puerto Rico Braces for Category 5 Hurricane Direct Hit

World News
Comments

Comments