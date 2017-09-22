Mexico Far Ahead Of California With Earthquake Early-Warning System

A decade after development began on an earthquake early warning system in California, the project is still years away from full implementation.

Mexico City has an earthquake warning system which apparently worked.

The alert system resulted in sirens sounding and gave people a precious few seconds to stream out of their buildings into the safety of the giant open square “El Zocalo.”

The system was designed after the devastating 1985 Mexican earthquake and a similar system is up and running in Japan.

