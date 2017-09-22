Mexico Far Ahead Of California With Earthquake Early-Warning System

A decade after development began on an earthquake early warning system in California, the project is still years away from full implementation.

Mexico City has an earthquake warning system which apparently worked.

The alert system resulted in sirens sounding and gave people a precious few seconds to stream out of their buildings into the safety of the giant open square “El Zocalo.”

The system was designed after the devastating 1985 Mexican earthquake and a similar system is up and running in Japan.

Read more


Related Articles

Google And Facebook Are More Powerful Than The US Government

Google And Facebook Are More Powerful Than The US Government

Science & Tech
Comments
Chemical Warfare On The Population

Chemical Warfare On The Population

Science & Tech
Comments

The Death Of Internet Freedom Is Here

Science & Tech
Comments

Distrustful U.S. allies force spy agency to back down in encryption fight

Science & Tech
Comments

Hack of Wall St. regulator rattles investors, lawmakers

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments