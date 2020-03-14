Mexico is considering closing its border to stop Americans bringing coronavirus into its country as US case count passes 2,000

For once, the conversation over closing the US-Mexico border is being driven b Mexican health officials who say they are considering shutting out Americans to keep coronavirus out of their country.

There are currently more than 2,000 cases of the virus in the US and it is spreading rapidly. Forty-three people have died from it.

By contrast in Mexico, there have only been 16 confirmed cases and no deaths.

At a press conference on Friday, health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said: ‘Mexico wouldn’t bring the virus to the United States, rather the United States would bring it here.

‘The possible flow of coronavirus would come from the north to the south.



Nick Begich guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to bring the latest updates on the supply chain breakdown and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘If it were technically necessary, we would consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance,’ he said.

Trump has said little on the subject of coronavirus in Mexico.

Unlike several Latin American countries, Mexico has yet to take measures such as closing schools or banning entry to people coming from places with high numbers of coronavirus cases.

Read more

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!