Mexico is considering closing its border to stop Americans bringing coronavirus into its country as US case count passes 2,000

Image Credits: Getty Images.

For once, the conversation over closing the US-Mexico border is being driven b Mexican health officials who say they are considering shutting out Americans to keep coronavirus out of their country. 

There are currently more than 2,000 cases of the virus in the US and it is spreading rapidly. Forty-three people have died from it.

By contrast in Mexico, there have only been 16 confirmed cases and no deaths.

At a press conference on Friday, health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said: ‘Mexico wouldn’t bring the virus to the United States, rather the United States would bring it here.

‘The possible flow of coronavirus would come from the north to the south.


Nick Begich guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to bring the latest updates on the supply chain breakdown and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘If it were technically necessary, we would consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance,’ he said.

Trump has said little on the subject of coronavirus in Mexico.

Unlike several Latin American countries, Mexico has yet to take measures such as closing schools or banning entry to people coming from places with high numbers of coronavirus cases.

Read more

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

UK's Coronavirus Strategy: Just Let It Happen And Hope For Herd Immunity

UK’s Coronavirus Strategy: Just Let It Happen And Hope For Herd Immunity

World News
Comments
Russia shuts multiple land borders while New Zealand introduces toughest border restrictions in the world

Russia shuts multiple land borders while New Zealand introduces toughest border restrictions in the world

World News
Comments

Police given powers to arrest coronavirus victims in emergency plans to fight deadly bug

World News
comments

Google Searches for “Bidets” Skyrocket Following Toilet Paper Coronavirus Panic Buys

World News
comments

Communist Party Mouthpiece Endorses Claim That U.S. is Responsible For Coronavirus Outbreak

World News
comments

Comments