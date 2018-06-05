Mexico Puts Tariffs on Pork, Bourbon, Steel

Image Credits: Max Pixel / CC0 Public Domain.

Mexico put tariffs on American products ranging from steel to pork and bourbon on Tuesday, retaliating against import duties on metals imposed by President Donald Trump and taking aim at Republican strongholds ahead of U.S. congressional elections in November.

Mexico’s response further raises trade tensions between the two countries and adds a new complication to efforts to renegotiate the NAFTA trade deal between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

American pork producers, for whom Mexico is the largest export market, were dismayed by the move.

Read more


Related Articles

Cyberattack Disrupts Crypto Exchange

Cyberattack Disrupts Crypto Exchange

Economy
Comments
Trump Wants Separate Trade Deals With Canada, Mexico - No NAFTA

Trump Wants Separate Trade Deals With Canada, Mexico – No NAFTA

Economy
Comments

Chick-fil-A Mocks Leftist Myth About Wage Stagnation

Economy
Comments

US Crude Lowest Since April

Economy
Comments

Major Bank CEOs Say Blockchain Will Underpin the Financial Industry ‘In Five Years’

Economy
Comments

Comments