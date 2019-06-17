Mexico Rounds Up 800 Migrants Near Guatemala Border

Image Credits: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images.

Mexican officials have detained nearly 800 undocumented migrants discovered in four trucks in eastern Mexico in four trucks.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) said in a statement late on Saturday that 791 foreign nationals were found in the trucks stopped in the eastern state of Veracruz, confirming earlier reports of mass arrests.

GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images

The discovery of the illegal immigrants was one of the biggest swoops by the INM in recent months.

