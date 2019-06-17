Mexico Rounds Up 800 Migrants Near Guatemala Border

Mexican officials have detained nearly 800 undocumented migrants discovered in four trucks in eastern Mexico in four trucks.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) said in a statement late on Saturday that 791 foreign nationals were found in the trucks stopped in the eastern state of Veracruz, confirming earlier reports of mass arrests.

The discovery of the illegal immigrants was one of the biggest swoops by the INM in recent months.

