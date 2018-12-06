Mexico's New Leader Eager to Talk to Trump About Immigration

Mexico’s new left-wing president on Wednesday said his relationship with President Trump is “good” and promised the two will talk about immigration soon.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, popularly known as “AMLO,” is expected by many to become a vocal critic of the Trump administration and come into conflict on immigration issues.

A caravan of about 7,000 migrants is currently residing in Mexico’s border cities, causing financial strain and social problems, while the U.S. remains slow in processing asylum application and detains anyone attempting to cross the border illegally.

