Mexico’s New President Preaches Non-Intervention - Except With America!

Mexican President-Elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration has promoted a “non-intervention” foreign policy toward nearby countries – except for America!

The socialist leader is set to begin his term this December and his pick for foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, emphasizes a non-interventionist approach for countries south of Mexico.

For one thing, Mexico didn’t recognize Venezuela’s presidential election due to its membership in the Lima Group, an intergovernmental organization of Latin American countries and also Canada.

“Mexico will follow a respectful foreign policy of non-intervention…and right now, we don’t expect to abandon that policy,” said Ebrard. “That does not mean that we’re not concerned about the situation in one country or another, in this case Venezuela.”

“We’re going to look into it and see how we can design, or help contribute, in the best way.”

On the other hand, López Obrador’s is on record claiming it’s a “human right” for migrants to seek a better life in the country on his northern border, the United States.

“We will defend… the migrants of the world who, by necessity, have to leave their villages to seek life in the United States,” said Obrador in a rally. “It is a human right that we will defend.”

Furthermore, the next Mexican administration’s chief of public security is Alfonso Durazo who also served as private security under Mexico’s ex-president, Vicente Fox.

To contribute to López Obrador’s “non-interventionalist” foreign policy, Durazo said his country’s previous border security strategy has failed and a protocol change is necessary.

“The legitimate use of force by the state is a resource,” said Durazo. “But it shouldn’t be the first resource, it should be the last one.”

Durazo stressed the need for a “border force” to combat illegals, drugs, and guns from crossing Mexico’s southern border from Central America.

“We’re going to create a border police force that will be highly specialized,” Durazo said. “They need to apply the law.”

Mexico completely sealing off its southern border might seem hypocritical, considering that López Obrador is also promoting migrants to enter the US illegally, but it falls right in line with Fox’s 2005 proposition for an EU-style “North American Union” which would have allowed migrants to freely move across Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

Infowars has previously covered Mexico’s strict enforcement of its southern border and how it’s already better protected than America’s southern border was under the Obama administration.

