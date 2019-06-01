Mexico’s President to Donald Trump: America Is for Migrants

Poor people have a right to migrate to the United States, and migrants should not be stopped by force, according to a letter from Mexico’s president to U.S. President Donald Trump.

President López Obrador’s May 30 letter, provided by the Wall Street Journal, claimed a migrant’s “right for justice,” saying:

President Trump. Social problems are not resolved by taxes or coercive measures. How do you transform the country of fraternity for the world’s migrants into a ghetto, a closed space, where migrants are stigmatized, mistreated, persecuted, expelled and the right for justice is canceled to those who tirelessly seek to live free of misery?

The letter also suggested that poor Mexicans have a right to migrate into the United States: “It is worth remembering that, within a short period of time, Mexicans will not need to migrate into the United States and that migration will become optional, not compulsory.”

Al presidente Donald Trump en son de paz. https://t.co/5XdiY7hfeL — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 31, 2019

Read more



Alex Jones and the crew were recently at a Mexican restaurant in Austin when cameras caught him in the midst of participating in what AOC says colonial racism.