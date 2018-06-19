Miami-Based Group Presses Trump for More Cuba Restrictions

A Miami-based group opposed to the Castro government praised President Trump’s appointment of a new director of the U.S.-taxpayer-funded broadcasting operation directed at the Cuban people but wants the administration to impose additional restrictions on Havana.

Inspire America Foundation, whose advisory board contains several former U.S. ambassadors and prominent Cuban American scholars and executives, sent Trump a letterlate last week on the one-year anniversary of his announced reversal of President Obama’s détente with Cuba.

The group specifically mentioned the appointment earlier this month of Tomas Regalado as the director of the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB), which oversees the Radio and TV Marti stations that broadcast news and other programs to Cuba.

