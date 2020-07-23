Miami Creates 39-Cop Mask Enforcement Team, Fines and Jail Time for Offenders

Miami is pulling out all the stops to make you wear a mask.

Francis Suarez, Miami’s Republican mayor, said this week that the city is now cracking down on non-mask wearers with fines and a dedicated police team.

According to the Sun Sentinel, those who disobey the mandate to wear a mask in public spaces will receive a $100 fine for the first and second offenses, followed by $500 for the third offense. After that, the individual could face jail time.

The outlet reports that the rules will be enforced by a group of 39 police officers assigned specifically for that purpose.

Miami-Dade has led Florida counties in coronavirus cases, comprising approximately 24 percent of the state’s case total, as well as 25 percent of the state’s overall coronavirus-related fatalities and 22 percent of total hospitalizations.

While there have been some reports of individual Miami hospitals running out of adult ICU beds, county-wide adult bed capacity has been at 18.52-percent availability.

Miami-Dade’s mask order was updated on July 1 by County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez to include mask-wearing even when outdoors “with few exceptions.”

