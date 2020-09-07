Miami-Dade Labor Day Beachgoers, Businesses Could Face Fines for Mask Violations: ‘Mask Up or Pay Up’

Both individuals and businesses could face hefty fines for violating coronavirus restrictions in Miami-Dade as beachgoers flock to the coast for Labor Day.

Officials in Miami-Dade, one of the areas of Florida hit hardest by the Chinese coronavirus, have warned residents and visitors to adhere to the safety guidelines outlined by the county. Failure to comply with even the most basic face covering requirements could cost hundreds in fines.

“We have fines countywide if you fail to follow the new normal rules,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (R) said. “$100 for individuals, $500 for businesses. Businesses that don’t follow the rules can and will be shut down.”

