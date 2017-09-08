Miami now a ghost town

Apocalyptic scenes are playing out across the Sunshine State, as more than a million people flee Hurricane Irma’s wrath.

In the usually bustling city of Miami, the streets and beaches are eerily empty and businesses boarded up. Meanwhile, Floridians sit in hours-long traffic jams on all roads leading north to seek shelter with friends and family.

An estimated 1.4 million people have been given mandatory orders to evacuate in Florida and Georgia, and that number is expected to grow as the storm approaches. Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for all of the counties in the southern tip of Florida and for most all the way up the east coast. Residents in the coastal areas of Georgia, including Savannah, are also under evacuation.

