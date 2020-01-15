Michael Avenatti Arrested at Los Angeles Courthouse

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti was taken into custody in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, following a day-long disciplinary hearing, according to ABC News.

The arrest of Michael Avenatti reportedly happened outside the disciplinary hearing in which the State Bar of California has accused the attorney of using a doctored document to scam a client out of nearly $840,000, funneling money from a lawsuit settlement fund to his personal use.

“I understand that Mr. Avenatti has been arrested by the federal authorities for violating the terms of his release,” said attorney Steven Bledsoe, who represents the alleged Avenatti victim in the State Bar case, who was an eye witness to the arrest.



When the court restarted, his lead counsel in the disciplinary case, Thomas Warren, said that Avenatti was unable to return to court.

“I do expect him to appear in federal court in Santa Ana tomorrow,” Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles said.

Michael Avenatti is the attorney who rocketed to fame by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump. His firm has represented many celeb defendants and has filed suits against Fortune 100 companies.



