Michael Avenatti: My chances in 2020 'have only gone up' since domestic violence allegations

Michael Avenatti claims his prospects of clinching the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination have only improved as he fights off domestic violence allegations.

“I think the field is shaping up to be even more advantageous for someone like me, not less,” the celebrity lawyer told Politicoin an article published Sunday. “I think my chances have only gone up, not gone down.”

Avenatti became a cable news fixture earlier in this year after he sued President Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen on behalf of porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels’ lawsuit was aimed at pulling her out of a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement that was brokered by Cohen and signed days before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged extramarital affair more than a decade ago with Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, distanced herself last week from her legal champion, claiming Avenatti had sued Trump and Cohen against her express wishes. She additionally said he had set up an online fundraising effort to cover her legal fees and security costs without her consent. Avenatti has denied any wrongdoing.

