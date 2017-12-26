Michael Caputo: Trump's FBI Tweets an 'Insurance Policy' to Ensure Bureau Stays Unbiased

A former adviser for the Trump campaign defended the president’s derogatory tweets about the FBI, saying they’re an “insurance policy” to protect from bias within the bureau.

“The president’s tweets are an insurance policy for the American people to make sure that its leading law enforcement organization remains unbiased,” Michael Caputo told CNN on Tuesday.

Trump has called the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election a “witch hunt” and railed against the FBI, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey, who the president fired in May.

