Michael Caputo: Trump's FBI Tweets an 'Insurance Policy' to Ensure Bureau Stays Unbiased

A former adviser for the Trump campaign defended the president’s derogatory tweets about the FBI, saying they’re an “insurance policy” to protect from bias within the bureau.

“The president’s tweets are an insurance policy for the American people to make sure that its leading law enforcement organization remains unbiased,” Michael Caputo told CNN on Tuesday.

Trump has called the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election a “witch hunt” and railed against the FBI, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey, who the president fired in May.

Read More


Related Articles

REPORT: EU Planning Own Olympic Team to Weaken National Pride

REPORT: EU Planning Own Olympic Team to Weaken National Pride

Globalism
Comments
Ululations, Tears as White Zimbabwean Farmer Returns to Seized Land

Ululations, Tears as White Zimbabwean Farmer Returns to Seized Land

Globalism
Comments

EU Exploits Brexit to Vassalize Other Nations

Globalism
Comments

Wife Of Fusion GPS Founder Admits Husband Behind Fake ‘RussiaGate’ Story

Globalism
Comments

“Chrislam” – Europe Folds To The Islamization Of Christmas

Globalism
Comments

Comments