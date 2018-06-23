Michael Cohen Destroys Tom Arnold Lie He'll Flip on Trump

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen contended Friday evening via Twitter that his meeting with comedian Tom Arnold on Thursday was just a “chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby” where Arnold had asked him for a “selfie.”

Appreciate @TomArnold kind words about me as a great father, husband and friend. This was a chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby where he asked for a selfie. Not spending the weekend together, did not discuss being on his show nor did we discuss @POTUS. #done #ridiculous — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 23, 2018

Thursday evening, Arnold tweeted a picture of himself and Cohen with the caption, “I love New York.” He then implied to NBC News that his meeting with Cohen had to do with a show he is working on with Vice about the search for incriminating video footage of President Trump.

“This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything,” Arnold said. “I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together,’ and he’s so tired he’s like, ‘OK,’ and his wife is like, ‘OK, f— Trump.’”

