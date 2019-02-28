Michael Cohen: I Fear If Trump Loses in 2020, ‘There Will Never Be a Peaceful Transition of Power’

Image Credits: Iowa Politics / Flickr.

Michael Cohen delivered his closing statement at the end of today’s explosive hearing, and he threw in a few dire warnings to the country.

Most significantly and ominously, the president’s former lawyer said the following:

“Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”

Read more


A new tweet from Wikileaks contradicts Michael Cohen’s testimony that he heard Roger Stone tell President Trump he was communicating with Julian Assange. Owen exposes the lies being pushed by MSM to damage those that support the president.


Related Articles

House passes sweeping gun legislation to expand background checks to cover virtually all sales

House passes sweeping gun legislation to expand background checks to cover virtually all sales

U.S. News
Comments
Ocasio-Cortez lashes out after pics surface of hamburger dinner, slams ‘stalkerish’ restaurant photographer

Ocasio-Cortez lashes out after pics surface of hamburger dinner, slams ‘stalkerish’ restaurant photographer

U.S. News
Comments

Gambino mob heir predicts Michael Cohen will get WHACKED in prison because ‘inmates love Trump and hate rats’

U.S. News
comments

Study: Media Least Trusted Institution In US

U.S. News
comments

“Founders Did Not Want A King” – Democrats Vote Unanimously To Overturn Trump Border Emergency Plan

U.S. News
comments

Comments