Michael Cohen: I Fear If Trump Loses in 2020, ‘There Will Never Be a Peaceful Transition of Power’

Michael Cohen delivered his closing statement at the end of today’s explosive hearing, and he threw in a few dire warnings to the country.

Most significantly and ominously, the president’s former lawyer said the following:

“Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.”

Read more



A new tweet from Wikileaks contradicts Michael Cohen’s testimony that he heard Roger Stone tell President Trump he was communicating with Julian Assange. Owen exposes the lies being pushed by MSM to damage those that support the president.