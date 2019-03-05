Michael Cohen’s Lawyer Asked President Trump For Pardon - Report

Michael Cohen’s attorney once approached President Trump’s lawyers about a pardon following the FBI raid on Cohen properties last year, but such idea was shortly dismissed, a new report claims.

Cohen, Trump’s longtime former personal lawyer, testified on Capitol Hill last week against his former boss, accusing him of racism and being a “conman,” while saying he regrets his “blind loyalty.”

He was sentenced to three years in prison after he agreed to take a plea deal to charges of tax evasion, making false statements to a financial institution, willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution and making an excessive campaign contribution.

Read more



President Trump is calling on congress to demand a copy of “a love letter to Trump” manuscript in which Michael Cohen praised him.