Michael Moore: America will be a "better country" when whites are a minority

Michael Moore is celebrating the fact that white men are “dying out” because he thinks America’s demographic shift will make it easier for Democrats to win future presidential elections.

“Nearly 70% of the country is either female, people of color, or young adults between 18 and 35, or a combination of the three,” Moore told Fast Company.

“The angry white guy is dying out, and the Census Bureau has already told us that by 2050, white people are going to be the minority, and I’m not sad to say I can’t wait for that day to happen. I hope I live long enough to see it because it will be a better country,” he added.

The Bowling for Columbine star also insinuated that all Trump supporters were racists who hate minorities.

“Here’s another positive thing to look at: Every year 3 million 18-year-olds become adults and [potential] voters, and we raised those kids,” Moore said. “We’ve raised a generation of kids who don’t hate people on the basis of race, or they don’t hate somebody because they’re in love with somebody of the same gender.”

Moore’s remarks are just the latest in a series of ludicrous outbursts from the documentary film maker.

Earlier this month during an appearance on CNN, he compared Trump supporters to rapists. In a Twitter post, Moore demanded that Trump resign in order to spare his kids from being thrown in jail.

Back in March, the far-left blowhard called on Democrats to declare a “national emergency,” claiming that President Trump and his staff are guilty of “espionage”.

Despite supporting Bernie Sanders during the election campaign and criticizing Hillary Clinton for being a warmonger and a Goldman Sachs-owned career politician, Moore suddenly endorsed Hillary and has been a major driving force behind anti-Trump hysteria ever since.

