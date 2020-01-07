Michael Moore Apologizes To Iran In Arabic For Strike That Killed Soleimani

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore apologized to the Iranian regime on behalf of the American people for President Trump’s strike that killed top general Qassam Soleimani.

Moore, who issued his apology in Arabic, also begged the Islamic nation not to retaliate for the strike and insulted Trump.

“Sir, I deeply regret the violence on our behalf by a man that most Americans have never voted for,” Moore tweeted Tuesday. “Avoid power. A sincere man, Michael Moore, an American citizen.”

آقا ،

با ابراز تأسف عمیق از اقدامات خشونت آمیز به نام ما توسط مردی که اکثریت آمریکایی ها هرگز به آن رأی نداده اند ، من می خواهم که شما با خشونت جواب ندهید بلکه در عوض شجاعانه عمل کنید و به ما ، مردم آمریکا اجازه دهید از قدرت خودداری کنید. مردی خالصانه

مایکل مور

شهروند امریکایی — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 7, 2020

In an Instagram post, Moore also groveled to the regime, asking for them not to respond violently and let the American people vote Trump out of power.

“I want you not to respond violently, but to act bravely instead,” Moore pleaded, according to a translation. “We will take care of this in our Senate or at the ballot box, non-violently.”

Hollywood and the mainstream media have reacted to the death of Soleimani with sorrow and outrage, prompting White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway to blast the “hero worship” of a known terrorist.

“We have thousands of other Americans who are maimed and injured, some of them devastatingly…because of Soleimani,” Conway told reporters Monday.

“So I’m a little sick, already, of the hero worship, it seems, of Soleimani from some people who just can’t get over the fact that this was an important call by our commander in chief.”

Alex Jones clarifies his take on Iran and the $80 million bounty that they’ve put on President Trump’s head.

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!