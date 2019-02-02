Michael Moore Calls for ‘Outlawing Billionaires,’ Massive Tax Hike

Appearing on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday, aired early Friday morning, left-wing film maker Michael Moore promised viewers that if he ever ran for president his first agenda item would be “outlawing billionaires.” Asked about socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushing for a 70% marginal tax rate for the wealthy, Moore endorsed the radical proposal.

Gushing over Moore, liberal host Seth Meyers wondered: “If you were running, what would be your platforms? What would be the things that Michael Moore would promise to the American people?”The Fahrenheit 11/9 director proclaimed: “Well, I have a number of things I would do. First of all, I love the idea of just outlawing billionaires. It really is immoral.”

