Michael Moore Calls on Dems to Declare "National Emergency"

Michael Moore has called on Democrats to declare a “national emergency,” claiming that President Trump and his staff are guilty of “espionage”.

“The Democratic Party needs to declare a National Emergency. For the first time in our history, the President of the United States and his staff are under investigation for espionage,” Moore wrote on his Instagram page, asserting that Trump’s presidency has “no legitimacy”.

“This announcement, by the head of the Trump-friendly FBI, is a shock to our democracy. The Democratic leadership in the House and Senate needs to bring a halt to all business being done in the name of this potential felony suspect, Donald J. Trump. No bill he supports, no Supreme Court nominee he has named, can be decided while he is under a criminal investigation,” wrote Moore.

Moore’s rhetoric is an escalation of his efforts to portray the Trump administration as illegitimate and is typical of what many see as the left’s hysterical inability to accept that Hillary Clinton lost the election.

His previous statements underscore the fact that the film maker’s desperate effort to incite some kind of coup have failed over and over again.

Moore’s call for protesters to “disrupt the inauguration” didn’t work.

Back in December before Trump was inaugurated, Moore told Seth Myers that “something crazy, something we’re not expecting” could happen to prevent Trump becoming president or that Trump could “quit” because he was “bummed out” by the amount of work required.

That didn’t happen either.

Two months later, Moore cited claims that Trump had colluded with Russia to call for the president to be arrested and for Hillary Clinton to be installed in his place.

Over a month after that statement and Trump is still in office.

Responses to Moore’s Instagram post were not kind.

“You are out of your mind,” commented one.

“He is a disgrace to our country,” added another.

As Alex Jones and Infowars have repeatedly warned, this is part of the build-up of hysteria that Democrats plan to use to announce a national emergency, at which point rioters will be activated across the country to ensure a chaotic explosion of mass domestic unrest.

